ELK CITY -- Sue Phillips relates: “Sew Help Me Quilters love serving their community and one way they do is to present victims of disastrous circumstances with quilts. They call them 'Disaster Quilts'. A house in Elk City burned and was totally destroyed a few months ago, a home to a number of family members, including a son with his new wife and a lot of their belongings they had just moved to Elk City. The home was occupied by Charlie Yarborough, Nancy Smart and Devin and Rochelle Stranathan, and owned by Sheri Yarborough. Four quilts made by the quilt club were presented to family members with the hope it will help them and can provide them with some homemade love and comfort.”
This is a reminder for the Hikin' walk next Thursday, May 16, at 3:30 p.m., in front of the Forest Service...everyone is welcome to come walk with the school kids, community members and with our fearless leader and cancer survivor, Becky Hays.
Don’t forget to get to the 'Hangin' Out and Reading' event, Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Laundromat. This is the Friends of Elk City Library's Beer and Wine Tasting event. For $10 per person you can come and taste some awesome beers, and wines featured from Lewiston's Lindsey Creek Winery, eat some incredible hors d'oeuvres, buy from the super silent auction, and enjoy yummy desserts and coffee. Also, there will the famous “Pik-n-Pay books,” where you can select and pay for books that will go directly on the library shelves. This makes for a fun evening to spend time with friends and neighbors and we hope to see you there!
One of the delights when driving the road to Elk City is the unexpected! Last week, coming home from a long drive we saw a bear cub cross the road in front of us from getting a drink and struggle to make it up the steep bank on the other side of the road. We just stopped and watched!
Sunday, I was driving home from town and as I crossed Little Elk Creek, I saw two bald eagles take off from the riverbank and soar into the air. I stopped and watched. They landed not far away in the middle of the meadow. They seemed to look back my way wondering what I was doing!
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on the 14th.
Birthdays: Teresa Enos, John Enos, and Bryan Joseph Perry.
