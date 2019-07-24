ELK CITY -- Sue Phillips shares: “Two wonderful books have been donated to the Elk City Community Library by Susie and Jim Borowicz in memory of two Elk City old-timers. 'News of the World' by Paulette Jiles was donated in memory of Leslie Lynn and 'Bound for the Backcountry' by Richard Holm, Jr. in memory of Trent Woods. These books are on the shelf and ready to be checked out.
Also, 20 of 22 books donated via the Pick-n-Pay books at the Beer and Wine Tasting have been catalogued and are in the ValNet system. These books were purchased by attendees (and others) and went straight to our shelves, also ready to be checked out.
Stop by and visit us on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Elk City School. Right now, our summer reading program is ongoing and young readers in Elk City are reading books towards a party with prizes and books next month!”
Mountain Man, Joseph Sylvain King, 79, Elk City, Idaho, died July 5, 2019, while cutting firewood. He was born July 29, 1939, in Grangeville, …
Joe’s memorial service will be Aug. 3, at 11 a.m., with a dinner and bake sale auction to follow at the VFW hall.
The schedule of events for Dixie Days, Saturday, Aug. 3, is as follows: 9 a.m. starts the baked food and craft sell with vendors setting up at $10 per booth. 9 a.m. to noon is the kids crafts event; Horseshoe tournament starts at 11 a.m. ($10 per team); lunch of burgers, chips, potato salad will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; buy your silent auction tickets between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; the quilt and craft show is in the fire hall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; for the Ducky Derby start is 1 p.m. at Crooked Creek; immediately following will be a tug of war and the baseball game. Evening activities include a bonfire at 5 p.m. (bring your own chairs). A dance will follow.
Sunday’s breakfast in the park is 8 until 10 a.m. Immediately following the breakfast will be the raffle drawing.
Of course, Elk City Days is coming up as well on Aug. 9-10. The theme is “Heroes of the West,” and our grand marshals are Jon and Patricia Menough. Friday the 9th will be the Kid’s Parade at 5 p.m. Gather at the parking lot by the post office. The baseball game starts at 6 p.m., between the USFS and town folks.
Saturday’s events: VFW Auxiliary breakfast at 7-10:30 a.m.; Grand parade at 11 a.m. with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. by the post office; logging show and competition is at 1 p.m. across the road from the VFW (there will be a $5 entry fee); the kids sawdust dig is from 1 – 6 p.m.; raffle drawings take place at 4:14 p.m.
St. Mary’s Hospital’s schedule for their doctor visits are as follows: Aug 22. -Dr. Pikus, Sept. 12- Dr. Brunson, and Sept 25. – Dr. Justin Jones. Call 208- 962-3267 for an appointment.
