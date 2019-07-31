ELK CITY -- Many of you may not know, but Joe King was a steady volunteer, cleaning the public restrooms at the Elk City Park for several years. With his passing, we are seeking volunteers to take his place. If you would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, please contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
Joe’s memorial service will be Aug. 3, at 11 a.m., with a dinner and bake sale auction to follow at the VFW hall.
The schedule of events for Dixie Days, Saturday, Aug. 3, is as follows: 9 a.m. starts the baked food and craft sale with vendors setting up at $10 per booth; 9 a.m. to noon is the kids crafts event; horseshoe tournament starts at 11 a.m. ($10 per team); lunch of burgers, chips, potato salad will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; buy your silent auction tickets between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; the quilt and craft show is in the fire hall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Ducky Derby starts at 1 p.m., at Crooked Creek; immediately following will be a tug of war and the baseball game. Evening activities include a bonfire at 5 p.m. (bring your own chairs). A dance will follow.
Syringa Hospital’s Dr. Told will be up to the Elk City Medical Clinic Aug. 1. Call 208-983-1700.
St. Mary’s Hospital’s schedule for their doctor visits are as follows: Aug. 22-Dr. Pikus, Sept 12-Dr. Brunson, and Sept 25 – Dr. Justin Jones. Call 208- 962-3267 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.