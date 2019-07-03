ELK CITY -- Dixie will have its Fourth of July celebration starting with a picnic in the park at noon. Burgers will be provided. Bring a dessert or salad, BYOB. On July 5, there will be a magic show at Mallard Creek starting at 2 p.m., as well as a potluck (BYOB). July 6 will be the annual Highcountry Snowmobile Club auction starting at 11 a.m. Donations can be delivered to the groomer shed, but place your items in a gift basket. See Mike and Sheila during the event; they will have items for sale to benefit the park as well as raffle tickets.
Events are also lining up for Dixie Days which is Saturday, Aug. 3. There will be a Quilt Show in the fire hall during Dixie Days.
If your organization in Elk City is planning on events for Elk City Days, e-mail me at elkcitynews@yahoo.com.
