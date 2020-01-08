ELK CITY -- Sue Phillips writes, "REACH Club apologizes for the late delivery of the Elk City Community Calendars. Between illness and some issues at the printers, the calendars will be late. They will be delivered as soon as possible. And there will be extra calendars for sale at the Elk City General Store for $6.50 each as soon as they come in."
Dr. Kim Wolfrum, Housecall Vet, will be in Elk City Jan. 14 and 15. Call her at 208-553-9283 for an appointment for your pet
Dr. Sigler from St. Mary’s will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic, Wednesday, Jan. 15. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance, 7 p.m., on the 13th, at the Forest Service Meeting Room; American Legion on the 14th; VFW Post and Auxiliary on the 15th.
Birthdays: Eva Stibal, Natalee Lamar, Samuel Hickman, and Jasper Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.