ELK CITY -- Quilts of Valor were presented at the Veteran’s Day Dinner at the VFW on Nov. 11. The recipients were Richard Marlatt from Dixie, and Tammy Wagendorf and J.D. Clarke from Elk City.
The Elk City Ambulance had their fund-raiser this last week. The VFW Auxiliary presented them with a check for $1,000. The Elk City Archers gave them $1,000. And the raffle raised $1,715. The raffle winners were as follows: Quilt made by Alice Olsen and silver earrings were won by Doug Ulmer; Mike Nelson won the Elk Summit Café $50 gift certificate; D. Garrett won the Lumberjack steak dinner; Levi Ward won the meat bundle from the Elk City General Store; Jessica Montgomery won the Quilt Basket; Ron Norland won the Inlay box made by Paul Selman; Ty Reuter won the Sportsman Pack; Bill Gordon won the handmade knife by Christopher Fischer. Several children, Annalee, Dale, Eva, and William, were present and had fun riding on the ambulance gurney as well as drawing the names for the raffle.
Remember to get your information to the REACH Club for the 2020 Community Calendars. Call Sue Phillips at 842-2359 or e-mail reachclubelkcity@gmail.com with your listings.
Birthdays: Brittany Foster, Bethanie Cooper, Corina Carpentier, and Arron MacMenamin.
