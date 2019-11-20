ELK CITY -- Quilts of Valor were presented at the Veteran’s Day Dinner at the VFW on Nov. 11. The recipients were Richard Marlatt from Dixie, and Tammy Wagendorf and J.D. Clarke from Elk City.

Richard Marlatt

Sew Help Me Quilters presented Quilts of Valor to several on Veterans Day, Nov. 11: Richard Marlatt, Dixie, receives his Quilt of Valor from Sew Help Me Quilters at Monday night's VFW Auxiliary Veterans Day dinner in Elk City.
People - Elk City News - Wagendorf.jpg

J.D. Clarke receiving his Quilt of Valor and a hug from presenter Julie Olive at the Elk City VFW's Veterans Day dinner Monday, Nov. 11.
People - Elk City News - Clarke.jpg

Tammy “Wags” Wagendorf receiving her Quilt of Valor from Sew Help Me Quilters at the Elk City VFW Post No. 8311 Veterans Day dinner.

The Elk City Ambulance had their fund-raiser this last week. The VFW Auxiliary presented them with a check for $1,000. The Elk City Archers gave them $1,000. And the raffle raised $1,715. The raffle winners were as follows: Quilt made by Alice Olsen and silver earrings were won by Doug Ulmer; Mike Nelson won the Elk Summit Café $50 gift certificate; D. Garrett won the Lumberjack steak dinner; Levi Ward won the meat bundle from the Elk City General Store; Jessica Montgomery won the Quilt Basket; Ron Norland won the Inlay box made by Paul Selman; Ty Reuter won the Sportsman Pack; Bill Gordon won the handmade knife by Christopher Fischer. Several children, Annalee, Dale, Eva, and William, were present and had fun riding on the ambulance gurney as well as drawing the names for the raffle.

Remember to get your information to the REACH Club for the 2020 Community Calendars. Call Sue Phillips at 842-2359 or e-mail reachclubelkcity@gmail.com with your listings.

Elk City School children

Elk City School children (back, L-R) Annaleigh Cook, Maddie Armstrong , and Bev Farmer; (middle) Brennen Beardsley, William Stibal, Alyssa Beardsley, Zeke Ray, Malikiah Johnson and Sebastian Johnson; and (front) Dale East and Eva Stibal.

Birthdays: Brittany Foster, Bethanie Cooper, Corina Carpentier, and Arron MacMenamin.

