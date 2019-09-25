ELK CITY -- Nita Maxwell writes: “The Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. thanks everyone who gave their support by eating at their ‘burger booth’ during Elk City Days. Burgers and scones were enjoyed by all. ECVFD also thanks all the property owners who recently gave their support to the Department via the annual subscription drive. Because of the support of all, throughout the year, the Department has been able to continue to improve in many areas. Firefighters are able to attend state-sponsored training each year; smoke alarms are acquired annually, free for the community; a much needed 1974 Boardman pumper fire truck was purchased from Hope, ID FD; certain home insurance ratings are being lowered by the Insurance Surveying and Rating Bureau, as a result of these improvements; and work continues on the Firehouse. ECVFD is doing their best for the community, and very much appreciates everyone's support.”
Syringa Hospital’s Dr. Told will be in Elk City at the Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 3. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
