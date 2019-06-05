ELK CITY -- Let’s all support the coming Fourth of July with a great big celebration of fireworks and family. The donation jars are out at all of the businesses in town, ready to fill with your donations! Let’s make it a big one this year!
Syringa’s Dr. Griffis will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Thursday, June 6. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
