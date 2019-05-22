ELK CITY -- We were enjoying beautiful spring weather, but that rain and lightning storm last week was a “doozy!” That hard rain washed a lot of gravel down our driveway.
*
There will be a memorial service for Jim Heckathorn on Sunday at 9 a.m. at his house. All are invited to remember him and share with his family.
*
The traditional Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony will also take place on Sunday, the 26th. Quilts of Valor will be presented to two of our veterans. Be sure to be there!
*
St. Mary’s Dr. Brunson will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Tuesday, May 28. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Syringa’s Dr. Griffis will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Thursday, June 6. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
*
Birthdays: Berkley Cox and Darby Selmon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.