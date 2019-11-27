ELK CITY -- Debbie Rendleman would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support at Bingo Night. This is a twice a year fund-raiser that she puts on for every kid in town, from babies to high school seniors, to shower them with Christmas gifts.
Here is some information on the recipients of the Quilts of Valor that were presented at the Veteran’s Day dinner at the VFW on Nov. 11. Richard Marlatt from Dixie served in the Idaho National Guard from 1964-1970. Tammy Wagendorf was in the United States Air Force from 1989 to 2011 and served in the Gulf War. J.D. Clarke from Elk City served in the United States Navy on active duty from 1988-1994 and in the United States Marine Corps on active duty from 1997 to 2011.
Sue Phillips wants to remind everyone to get your information to the REACH Club for the 2020 Community Calendars by Nov. 30. Call Sue at 208-842-2359 or e-mail reachclubelkcity@gmail.com with your listings.
Dr. Told from Syringa Hospital will be in Elk City on Dec. 5. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
There will be a craft and yard sale at the VFW on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Peg Gehring from St. Mary’s Hospital will be in Elk City Dec. 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Alyssa Stibal, Arron MacMenamin, Rebekah McManus, and Damian Hagaman.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department will meet on the 3rd of December.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.
