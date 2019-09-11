ELK CITY -- Sad news today…Charlie Yarborough died last week. Be sure to pray for his family.
Steve from Dixie shares: “Thanks to all who helped and attended the sausage feed Saturday afternoon, thanks for supporting your Dixie Fire Department. Pat West and Monte Wilson's names were drawn for the No Run Fun Run, and they both donated their winnings back to the Fire Department.”
The Community Library hours change this week as school starts today. The library will be open to community member on Tuesdays from 3:15 to 5 p.m.; this is after school is out.
St. Mary’s Docs: Peg Gehring will be coming to Elk City on Sept. 23, now and Dr. Justin Jones will not be there Sept. 27.
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.