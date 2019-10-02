ELK CITY -- Folks up Orogrande way have asked local businesses here to set out petitions for signatures during the next two weeks. It seems the Forest Service recently reconstructed the bridge on the NF 9836 road at the Five Mile Pond end near Orogrande. However, when it was completed, they also installed barriers that prevent access to some types of vehicles that are posted as permitted. Although it's our neighbors who are most immediately impacted by this barrier, it's a barrier to all of us. The petitions are to be provided to our elected representatives to empower their actions to have Forest Supervisor Probert remove those barriers. Your signature is your voice and action to inhibit restrictions to access of our forest.
There will be a meeting discussing the Looper Moth infestation Oct. 3 at 5 p.m., at the Elk City Forest Office on American River Rd.
Syringa Hospital’s Dr. Told will be in Elk City at the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 3. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment. Dr. Secrest will be coming to Elk City Oct. 9.
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
