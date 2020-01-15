ELK CITY -- A lone doe was seen on Elk Creek Road near town. She looked forlorn and hungry. Perhaps someone going into Grangeville could pick her up and take her to the prairie so she could join up with her family and not starve here. LOL!
Things and activities are pretty quiet here. Everyone is probably recovering from the holidays and shoveling snow. We are finally getting our winter snow.
We are also getting some of our old hay cleaned up by the elk that wonder around Elk City trying to find food. Yea!
Winter is a great time to get those inside projects done. The last several winters I have been going through old photos and slides to create albums that will have lasting memories for family members to come. My grandparents and parents bought 8mm movie cameras and I have had the film put on DVDs to share with family. It’s been a walk down memory lane!
For those of you interested, there will be a miners meeting with the Forest Service Feb. 14, 9-11 a.m., at the Forest Service office in Grangeville. A letter from forest supervisor Cheryl Probert states that questions for consideration need to be submitted at least 10 days prior to the meeting to help them understand the concerns of the miners and members of the mining districts. Questions can be submitted to hayden.lewis@usda.gov or mailed to Hayden Lewis, 903 Third Street, Kamiah, ID 83536. The Elk City Mining District will be sending a representative(s) to the meeting. I will post the letter at the post office for those who would like to read it.
Dr. Sigler will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic, today, Wednesday, Jan. 15. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment
Birthdays: Eva Stibal, Natalee Lamar, Stephen Rider, Kymm Gresset, and Nora Lamar.
