ELK CITY -- Don’t forget the Easter celebrations at the Elk City Baptist Church. There will be several services to commemorate the sacrifice on the cross of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Everyone is warmly invited to come to all services and fellowship with one another. Pastor Tom More writes, “We remember that in our Savior's final prayer in the garden before His arrest He prayed for unity among those who followed Him. Why not come and be a part of fulfilling His prayer?” Palm Sunday worship service, April 14, 11 a.m.; Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 21, 7 a.m., with a breakfast following at 8:15 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m., and worship service with communion at 10 a.m.
Note that the worship service on Sunday will be an hour earlier than the usual meeting time. On Easter Sunday a complimentary breakfast will be prepared and served by the deacons. Everyone is invited to all activities.
Sue Phillips writes, "Get it on your calendar, Friends of the Elk City Library's Beer and Wine Tasting is coming May 10. There will be a dessert and coffee bar again this year due to its popularity! If you have donations for our famous silent auction, please contact Cindy Henry or Sue Phillips. Stay tuned for more details in the near future."
The STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) Family and Community Night was a huge success with about 30 attendees, babies chasing robots, etc.! Will have more information and photos of the kids’ projects in a couple of weeks.
House Call Vet will be here April 16-17. Call 208-553-9283 for an appointment.
Shane Hendren will be in town on April 13 to shoe your horses. Call 208-962-9044 for an appointment.
Docs will be up from St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 29. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Post & Auxiliary on the 11th; Idaho Food Bank on the 16th.
Anniversaries: Jeff & Suzanne
Birthdays: Margaret Shultz
