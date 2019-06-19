ELK CITY – Elk City Days update: The VFW is putting on their Lumberjack show. They will also have a dunk tank both Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday night, they will feature a live band, so get ready.
If your organization in Elk City is planning on events for Elk City Days, e-mail me at elkcitynews@yahoo.com.
Dr. Kim Wolfrum, Housecall Vet, will be up to Elk City, June 25. Call 208-553-9283 for an appointment.
Docs from St. Mary’s Hospital are coming up on June 25. Call 208- 962-3267.
