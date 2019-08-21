ELK CITY -- Elk City Days Logging Event winners: Peewee Rolling Pin toss – Audrey Worth; Kids Rolling Pin toss – Patrick Sandern; Women’s Rolling Pin toss – Heather Kestner; Kids Choker Setting – MacKenzie Woody; Women’s Ax Throw – Heather Kestner; ‘ Ax Throw – Matt Overall; Choker Setting – Ryan Bias; Jack & Jill Crosscut – Jef Darland & Julie Olive; 3.5-4.5 Power Saw – Colt Sherrer; Father & Son Crosscut – Matt & Peyton Overall; 4.5-5.5 Power Saw – Jasper Thompson; Women’s Crosscut – Rose Sherrer & Kristina; 5.5-up – Mark Thornton; Men’s Crosscut – Sage Stibal & Isaac Miller; Wood Splitting – Jace Hulling, Isaac Miller, & Sage Stibal; All-Around Trophy – Colt Sherrer & family. Total entries for the events was 75.
*
The Dixie Community Center had some recent restoration of the building. The work was done by Jim and Cate DuMars of South Paw Log Home Detailing out of Grangeville. Apparently, they donated their labor, which was a great help to the community.
*
Red River Hot Springs will be closed Aug. 18 – Aug. 22, for cleaning and maintenance and will reopen at noon, Aug. 23.
*
Dixie is gearing up for the Labor Day weekend. Plans include the fireman's sausage dog feed and "No Run Fun Run.”
*
The Community Library hours change this week as school starts today. The library will be open to community members on Tuesdays from 3:15 to 5 p.m., after school is out. Summer reading program kids celebrated the end of summer with each participant receiving a new book, and a prize and poster provided by the Forest Service. They also celebrated with banana splits!
*
Notice of change: Dr. Brunson will not be able to come up on Sept. 12. St. Mary’s doc schedule: Sept. 27-Dr. Justin Jones; Aug 22-Dr. Pikus, Sept 12. Call 208- 962-3267 for an appointment.
*
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, please contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
