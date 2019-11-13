ELK CITY – Here is a belated photo of the “Maze of Doom” that was the Halloween event at the school. Looks pretty scary! A special thanks to all the volunteers who produced it.
Don’t forget the Family Bingo night at the VFW Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. They will have chili, hot dogs, Fritos and miscellaneous toppings which will be available for purchase. This event supports the kids through the Tree of Giving.
Remember to get your information to the REACH Club for the 2020 Community Calendars. Call Sue Phillips at 842-2359 or e-mail reachclubelkcity@gmail.com with your listings.
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be here on Nov. 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, the HouseCall Vet, is coming to Elk City Nov. 19 and 20. Call or leave a voicemail at 208-553-9283 or text her at housecallvetdrkim@gmail.com. She will be accepting new clients only in the Elk City area.
