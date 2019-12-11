ELK CITY -- Chris Thompson writes that the “Ben Thompson and family would like to thank the Elk City community and surrounding areas as well as the VFW for your generosity. Around $2,500 dollars was raised from the dessert auction and money tree. They would like to thank everyone who donated goodies and also the people who purchased these items and helped out. This is a very generous community we live in.”
Also, The Lumber Jack Saloon and Steak House will be hosting a benefit for Ben Thompson as well. It is an All-You-Can-Eat Taco Bar, Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a donation can put up. Everyone is welcome.
The Ladies Auxiliary will be putting together the annual Christmas cookie plates. Drop off cookies and treats at the VFW by Dec. 15. If you have questions, contact Chris Thompson at 208-842-2552 or one of the Ladies Auxiliary members. Thanks go out to all who support this project.
Don’t forget the Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 19 starting at 5 p.m. They are asking people to bring a side dish or dessert. There will be a short Christmas program, followed by Santa handing out gifts.
Meetings: American Legion Auxiliary on the 11th; VFW Post and Auxiliary on the 12th; Idaho Food Bank on the 17th.
Birthdays: Rylee Chaffee and Dustin Sherrer
Anniversaries: Butch & Nolene Banks
