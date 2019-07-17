ELK CITY -- Well, I got the story wrong even though that’s my memory of the story Joe King told me! Joe’s daughter, Sheri, corrected me and said that Joe didn’t come to Elk City until the age of about 4. He was raised by his grandmother, Laura Violet, who was the town telephone operator. Pete Ketchum filled me in on some of the childhood memories of Joe and others as school children. The teacher back then was Miss Mertz, and Gertrude Maxwell was a relief/substitute teacher at the time.
Joe’s memorial service will be Aug. 3, at 11 a.m., with a dinner and bake sale auction to follow.
*
Nita Maxwell writes that the “town was busy for the holiday weekend, with fireworks, river floats and ATV rides. The fireworks show was well-attended, with folks lining the streets and celebrating the holiday. The town and businesses collected $1,800 for the show, which was awesome, and it lasted about 40 minutes. Another safe and sane Fourth of July in Elk City (well, safe, at least).” Thanks Nita.
*
CLEARWATER -- The Elk City Wagon Road celebration is set for July 20-21 this year in Clearwater. Organizers are inviting vendors and parade pa…
Don’t forget the Elk City Wagon Road adventure trip on July 21, starting in Clearwater.
*
Dixie Days, Aug. 3, is coming up as well. There will be a bake sale and silent auction which raises money for the community center. The fire department members are selling ducks for the Ducky Derby which will be held during Dixie Days. Ducks are $5 each or five for $20. There will also be a quilt show on Aug. 3rd at the fire hall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.