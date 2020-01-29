ELK CITY -- Bingo Night at the VFQ will be Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has set aside the first Friday of February (Feb. 7) to raise awareness of women's heart health as National Wear Red Day campaign. Heart disease is often generally associated with men, but cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.
Thought you might enjoy the photo of wildlife in Elk City. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, wild turkeys are not native to Idaho. They were first introduced in the state in 1961 near Riggins. Hundreds of transplants have been conducted since then all over this area, involving birds from other states and birds trapped from thriving populations in Idaho. The photo is of a wild turkey on our front deck.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Feb. 4.
Anniversaries: Colt & Krystyna Sherrer
Birthdays: Perry Ray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.