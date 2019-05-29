ELK CITY -- Thanks to the VFW and American Legion for continuing this Memorial Day celebration at the bridge. I was not able to be there, but thanks to Ray Bowers (took the photo of the celebration) and Susie Borowicz (took the photos of the quilt honorees), we have the celebration in photos.
At the celebration the Elk City-Dixie Sew Help Me Quilt Club presented Quilts of Valor to two Elk City veterans in thanks for their service during war time. Robert Schober joined the U.S. Marine Corps following high school graduation in Cottonwood in 1964 and served in Vietnam until 1967. Robert rose to the rank of corporal. Charlie Yarborough enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1961 and served until 1970. Charlie was a submarine sailor who rose to the rank of first class petty officer. His last duty station was aboard the submarine, U.S.S. Woodrow Wilson. (Charlie is on the right and Craig Butcher, Elk City veteran, is on the left helping to hold his quilt).
*
Syringa’s Dr. Griffis will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Thursday, June 6. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Earl and Jeanette Johnson and Brandon and Teresa Chaffee.
Birthdays: Darby Selmon, Kenneth Thompson, Julie Olive, Debbie Layman, and Gary Carpentier.
