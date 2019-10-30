ELK CITY -- Here are some photos of the “snake assembly” from Elk City School that I thought you might enjoy!
American Legion Post No. 153, VFW Post No. 8311 and Auxiliary would like to invite the community to share a Veterans Day Dinner honoring all who served, on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 -7 p.m., at the VFW Hall. Following the dinner, there will be a Quilts of Valor ceremony and presentations. Everyone is welcome to come out for an evening of good food and socializing.
Some sad news from Orogrande: A cow moose that has been in the area for several years was giving birth when wolves killed her and her calf.
Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, the HouseCall Vet, is coming to Elk City Nov. 19 and 20. Call or leave a voicemail at 208-553-9283 or text her, or e-mail her at housecallvetdrkim@gmail.com. She will be accepting new clients only in the Elk City area.
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be here on Nov. 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
