ELK CITY -- Bricks for the Elk City Wall of Honor will be ordered July 2, 2019, so if you would like to honor a veteran, call Dale George at 208-451-2307 or e-mail him at "elkcreek2@gmail.com", no later than July 1.
Re: Elk City Days: The VFW Lumberjack show will start at 1 p.m., right after the parade. Kids, there will be a sawdust pile in which you can dig for “treasure.” They will also have a dunk tank both Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday night, they will feature a live band.
If your organization in Elk City is planning on events for Elk City Days, e-mail me at elkcitynews@yahoo.com.
