ELK CITY -- Nancy Smart created a wonderful dessert for the VFW Valentine’s Day dinner and many people enjoyed steak with all the trimmings, as well as the red velvet cakes, red velvet cheesecakes, and chocolate covered strawberries.
Today marks the beginning of the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima which took place from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945. My father was serving as a Marine on the USS Massachusetts which played a support role in preparations for the invasion.
Dr. Secrest from St. Mary’s Hospital will be in Elk City on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on the 26th.
Anniversaries: Kim and Debbie Rendleman.
Birthdays: Cole Sherrer, Judy George, Cocoa Anderson, Jessica Montgomery, Jill Mann, and Dale East.
