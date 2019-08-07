ELK CITY -- Dixie Days was reported a huge success. Also, the Wakefield’s celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The summer reading program party sponsored by Friends of the Elk City Library for reading program participants will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., in the library at the school. There will be prizes, gifts, ice cream and lots of fun!
HARPSTER -- Harpster area freelance writer and Kamiah schools substitute teacher Norma Staaf has filed to run for Mountain View School Board T…
Mountain View School District No. 244 Zone 2 school board candidate, Norma Staaf, will be in Elk City for the Elk City Days Parade and will be at the Elk City Park (the one with the tank) for a “Meet and Greet” after the parade Saturday, Aug. 10. Come meet Norma!
ELK CITY – Jon and Patricia Menough have left their mark on the community of Elk City since they purchased property there in 2004. The Menough…
Elk City Days is next weekend. Don’t miss out on the fun!
Donations of aluminum cans need to be taken to the old school building at the Elk City School adjacent to the playground.
Attention: The date for St. Mary’s Dr. Justin Jones has been changed to Sept. 27 instead of Sept. 25. Otherwise, the schedules are the same: Aug 22-Dr. Pikus, Sept. 12-Dr. Brunson, and Sept 27 – Dr. Justin Jones. Call 208- 962-3267 for an appointment.
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
