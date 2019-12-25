ELK CITY -- For this late in the year it was a surprise to see three whitetailed deer on Elk Creek Road close to town. And speaking of wildlife, we had a group of 12-15 turkeys near our house a couple of weeks ago, but a couple of days ago there were only three. Perhaps they ended up on Thanksgiving tables!
Dr. Griffis from Syringa Hospital will be here Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Elk City Medical Clinic. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Dr. Sigler will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic, Wednesday, Jan. 15. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Davy and Ashlee Lamar and Steve and Laurie Beauchamp.
Birthdays: Melba Foster, Allen Enos, and Adriana Reyes-Newell.
