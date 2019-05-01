ELK CITY -- If you saw last week’s Free Press article, you would have seen a photo of the trailer with 1077 pounds of cans on it. The REACH Club, Inc. received a little more than $500 for the load. This load was a year’s worth of collecting by the community. The REACH Club volunteers would like to thank everyone who donated cans...this is a big fund-raiser for REACH! Don’t forget that the new location for can collection is the old school building, adjacent to the playground on the school grounds. There is a sign posted indicating where the cans may be dropped.
One more reminder that the “Friends of the Elk City Library will be holding a Beer & Wine Tasting event on Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m., at the Elk City Laundromat. Donations accepted for the silent auction...contact Sue Phillips.”
May 15th is the next date for the Housecall Vet, Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, to visit Elk City. Call 1-208-553-9283 to schedule your appt.
Upcoming events: Hikin’ team leader, Becky Hays will be in Elk City on Thursday, May 16, to walk with the kids in the fight against breast cancer. Everyone is welcome to take part, as well. She will provide a T-shirt for the kids and all procedes benefit cancer victims, cancer research, and/or helps women who are uninsured to receive mammograms. The walk will begin in front of the Forest Service office at 3:30 p.m., and is one mile. If you would like to participate, there is a $5 donation. If you would like a T-shirt, it is a $20 donation. For questions, call Sue Phillips.
