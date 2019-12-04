ELK CITY -- The annual Christmas Craft Sale at the school today, Dec. 3, and again Dec. 4, 3:15 to 5 p.m. If you didn’t make it yesterday, get there today.
The Christmas Community Dinner will be Dec. 19, 5 p.m., in the community room at the school.
A pack of wolves were heard howling up Swell Creek Monday morning. A wolf sighting was reported near Red River Campground. Wolf tracks were seen between American River and town. Watch your pets and children when they are outside. A little musing: why are the Canadian gray wolves that were brought here more important than timber wolves (native to Idaho and still here), elk, deer, cougar, bear, coyotes, and, most of all, people and their pets? If you have the answer, e-mail me at elkcitynews@yahoo.com.
Dr. Told from Syringa Hospital will be in Elk City on Dec. 5. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Peg Ghering from St. Mary’s will be in Elk City, Dec. 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Shanna Sherrer and Paul Brouwer.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on the 9th at the Forest Service meeting room, 7 p.m., all welcome; American Legion at 7 p.m., on the 11th; VFW on the 12th at 7 p.m.; VFW Auxiliary on the 12th at 6:30 p.m.
