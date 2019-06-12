KAMIAH -- The 2019 Kamiah Rodeo celebration is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, at the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah.
Saturday events start with the all-you-can-eat Cowboy Breakfast at the rodeo grounds clubhouse from 6:30-9:30 a.m. The open rodeo begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday activities at the rodeo grounds include the Cowboy Breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m., and open rodeo starting at 1 p.m. Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults and youth. Kids 7 and younger get in free.
Rodeo activities both days will contain events such as bull riding, ranch broncs, barrel racing and team roping. Sunday will feature an additional steer wrestling contest, as well as junior events of breakaway roping and barrels.
All event entries are through Bar X Ranches with entries open until filled. Contact Bar X Ranches at 509-679-1243 or barxranches@gmail.com to enter.
