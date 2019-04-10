LOWELL / SYRINGA -- There’s a very fine line between being a true recluse, living alone, non-social, to exist only for solitude. To enjoy the sound of your own voice, to forage for your own food in the wilderness, to kill or be killed.
Or to live in an old log cabin, with Internet, TV, telephone and to drive to town once a month for groceries and lunch. The only foraging is for firewood and morel mushrooms.
So, until I cross over that fine line, I’ll keep reporting the news from upriver, sparse as it is.
Excitement here in Lowell this week includes the arrival of morels. They pop up everywhere along the Selway this time every year. As reported last week, horn hunting is good now, too.
The rivers are rising, the flocks of geese are rolling into town. Spring projects are starting up, even the highway seems busier.
Rained all last weekend, and some got ahead of it a few weeks ago by burning the grass off our fields. The firewood piles are looking low, and there are so many birds right now the bag of seed I bought is almost gone, lots of pretty little tiny finches.
I saw rafts on the Lochsa Saturday morning before the rain came.
Lots of rocks on the highway, and snow on Lolo Pass. Life is good.
