LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Batten down the hatches! It’s supposed to be in the 20s at night this week. The outside dog water will freeze, there will be frost on the pumpkins, and on your truck windshield. Don’t forget to lock your car when you park in town: zucchinis everywhere will land on your front seat.
I’m starting to gather up my winter projects, or I could just eat and watch TV all winter. Can I think about it and get back to you?
Next week I’ll go out and dig up some news!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.