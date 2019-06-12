LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Miss Luella Smith headed out this week for the Upward Bound program, with students from all over the region. She was packed and ready to leave Lowell for three weeks. Saying goodbye to the family was pretty easy, but she had a hard time leaving the two newborn kittens that arrived the morning she left.
Best invention in the history of mankind, bar none – battery powered weedwhacker! They are everywhere this time of year -- it a war against the weeds.
We are having a busy whitewater season on the Lochsa River this year. Hunt Paddison, new outfitter for Three Rivers Rafting, is happy to have great water levels and great guides with many years of experience. Add some sunshine and a delicious lunch and the rafters end with a perfect day they can talk about all evening around the campfire. School is out, life is good.
