LOWELL / SYRINGA -- To decorate for Christmas yet, or wait until after Thanksgiving, that is the question! When do you take that big step? Put away your yellow and orange vest, and get out the red one with a big reindeer with ornaments on the horns? Mine might be a little too tight this year!
Upriver we are coming to the end of the regular hunting season in most areas. Most of us with tags unfilled have a rifle close to the door, and a couple bullets in our pocket. It’s supposed to snow next week, and then we gather for a traditional turkey dinner to give thanks, “and there will be lots of pie, pumpkin, pecan, cherry, and homemade apple”, it’s just this once!
Flu is making the rounds, and colds, and the Norwalk virus, which is a hand-to-mouth, 24-hour thing, which empties you quickly coming out of both ends! Miss Maddie Smith ended up coming home from a camp in McCall, with it, and her sister Miss Ruthie ended up with it, too, while on a sleepover in Kamiah. Several other students were empty by the end of the day, too. This is the news in my limited world, sorry.
Mark your calendar for the EMT Annual Christmas Potluck and Auction on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wilderness Inn, 4:30 p.m., Auction items can be dropped off at the Inn anytime, everyone welcome, it is, as I always say, the social event of the year!
