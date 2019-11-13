Kamiah Properties

The crew from Kamiah Properties out for lunch to celebrate Veterans Day. (L-R) Dan Prada, Brook Krieger, Shannon Snyder and Clint Engledow.

 By Marie Smith - Idaho County Free Press

LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Is there anything better than a weekend doing nothing? Eat whatever you want, watch massive amount of football in front of your wood stove, check your e-mail and Facebook every once in a while, stay in your PJs or sweats, call your mom, let the dogs veg out on the couch. No housework, no hunting, no projects, no politics, no guests, hot bath early, and bed late, (late being 10 p.m.). Don’t even think about dishes, calories, carbohydrates, or fat!

I’m so there right now!

Helicopter circles over Lowell
Buy Now

Helicopter circling over Lowell on Thursday last week. Not Lifeflight, not military, maybe Trump?
Veterans Day celebration in Kooskia

Mike Smith, Sr., introducing himself to the elementary students at Clearwater Valley during the celebration for Veterans Day.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.