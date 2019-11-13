LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Is there anything better than a weekend doing nothing? Eat whatever you want, watch massive amount of football in front of your wood stove, check your e-mail and Facebook every once in a while, stay in your PJs or sweats, call your mom, let the dogs veg out on the couch. No housework, no hunting, no projects, no politics, no guests, hot bath early, and bed late, (late being 10 p.m.). Don’t even think about dishes, calories, carbohydrates, or fat!
I’m so there right now!
