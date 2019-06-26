LOWELL / SYRINGA -- “Summer’s here and the time is right, for dancing in the streets.” Blue sky, white clouds, wildflowers blooming, baby birds cheeping with open beaks, and campfires crackling along the riverbanks.
Get ready for the 4th of July! It will be here next week with family reunions, camp outs, red, white and blue everywhere, with flags flying, and celebrations of Independence Day. We’ll have corn on the cob, watermelon, barbeques, and lots of cold drinks.
My Mother, Martha Engledow, will turn 101. Happy birthday, Mom!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.