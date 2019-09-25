LOWELL / SYRINGA -- First day of fall, sometimes known as autumn, has come and gone. Upriver you can feel it in the air, the mosquitoes are dying, the apples are ready to be picked, and everybody is wearing long sleeves.
If you want to take a nap on your day off, you’ll probably miss a football game. If you want to blow your diet, it will probably be by eating chili with cornbread or fresh homemade apple pie and ice cream.
We had a few cold nights already, and some rain, so we’ve put away our flip flops, and crocs.
From down below on Highway 12 I hear less and less motorcycles and see more and more horse trailers.
Greg Smith, from Syringa had a birthday last week, not sure what number it was, but as I always say, “I’ve got shoes older than him.”
I’m looking forward to a beautiful fall.
