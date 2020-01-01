LOWELL / SYRINGA -- The New Year, 2020, is here this week. The Roaring ’20s all over again. Make your resolutions, change your life if you are needing to, cut your hair, start a new diet, get a tattoo, stop swearing, be nice if you’re mean, move to the ocean.
I myself, resolve to just breathe in and out. I like my hair, I like my language, I already am nice, I’ve been a little on the chubby side all my life (74 years-plus) so, I think I’ll just keep things as they are.
Have a Happy New Year, from Lowell and Syringa ace reporter!
