LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Here’s life in Lowell, last week of August, living in a 100-year-old log cabin on the hill above the confluence of the Lochsa, Selway, and Middlefork of the Clearwater rivers.
Wake up at 5:30 a.m., to the sound of turkeys, squirrels, and a Jake break from an 18-wheeler down on Highway 12; probably a load of logs heading west toward the mill.
Healthy breakfast: A couple of eggs over easy in coconut oil, sprinkled with turmeric and fresh ground black pepper, small handful of blueberries, one-half of a banana, one-half of a fresh peach, one teaspoon dill yogurt with one teaspoon of chia seeds, and coffee with cream if you have it! Take vitamins and prescriptions, 16 ounces of water.
CBS News for an hour, Trump’s in France today, no comment. Should hit 80 degrees by 5 p.m. -- weather, not Trump.
Call mom, Martha Engledow, she’s 101 years old, sharp as a tack on every issue; be on your game before you dial.
Take photo of youngest son, Marty Smith, on his way to Kamiah, first day of teaching, new life, new job, new tie!
Get on Internet to say good morning and check out friends’ news.
Write article for Free Press News. Include all news about deer, squirrels, and that Dave Shindel saw a big black bear up on the hill during the weekend. Also, Rick Moore is doing fine and getting in his firewood for the winter. Down below at the Resort, Labor Day weekend promises lots of visitors and the Bar and Grill open for last weekend of summer.
Facebook shows lots of local businesses, River Dance Lodge ROW, and Wilderness Inn, busy and open for September and beyond.
Time to walk up to ponds and feed the fish, they are healthy and hungry. Max is in school, so this is my responsibility now til the snow flies.
Today, make cover for firewood, bring in outdoor furniture, pick blackberries and wild plums, watch out for bears.
I heard a big fight just below my cabin yesterday, it sounded like a bobcat or cougar killing something. Maybe a baby deer, or a turkey? I’m going down to check it out today; if I don’t write next week, you’ll know it was still hungry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.