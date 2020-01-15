LOWELL / SYRINGA -- It’s with a heavy heart that I report the loss of two good friends this week. The Silver Mountain Resort avalanche last week, Tuesday, killed two Lochsa River rafters and kayakers. Carl Humphreys, of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Scott Parsons, of Spokane Valley, Wash., found a home in Lowell each spring when the whitewater season on the Lochsa began. In and out of Lowell, to say hi, set up camp, grab a quick burger. They got their gear ready in the parking lot and off they went for a day on the river. They were soft-spoken outdoorsmen, who made evenings around the campfire special, with friendships that last forever. On the river they were experts. Part of a group, including “Big Wave Dave” Breidenbach, Liam O’Neill, Sylvia Laberdee, Alan Hamilton, Big Hal, to name a few, as well the Smith family at Three Rivers Resort. We were carefree and happy. They were fun to have as buddies. The last time I saw Scott he borrowed a paddle. We searched for the right one from Marty’s gear. As he loaded it in the back of his truck, he called out, “Thanks Mom.”
Lowell/Syringa News: Lochsa loses two friends in avalanche
- By Marie Smith - Idaho County Free Press
