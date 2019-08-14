LOWELL / SYRINGA -- This is the last week of summer before school starts for the 2019/2020 session. Get out your alarm clock, put away your flip flops and bikini, sharpen your new pencils, the summer is over.
Clearwater Valley needs bus drivers. My good friend, and I’m pretty sure relative twice removed, Craig Johnson, in charge of the bus shop and drivers, is busy filling all the bus routes.
My grandchildren: Martha, Ella, Ruth, Maddie (known as the MERMS) and Max – yes, Max will start kindergarten this year – are all five scurrying around finding school supplies and shoes and clothes. Soon they will be students again, with new teachers, new principals, new shoes, new haircuts, as the world of learning unfolds again for a new year!
Big stuff happening up on Coolwater Mountain. USFS and a logging crew are trying to get the road fixed (14 miles), so they can continue to get a firebreak finished. They started last year. It’s actually right above Lowell and the confluence of the Lochsa, Selway and Clearwater rivers, and they are taking the logs by truck, down the road, over the Selway bridge, and west on Highway 12, to the mill.
As the dust settles with school starting, and logging starting up, the local businesses continue their busy season providing services for visitors. Wilderness Inn, Three Rivers Resort, and ROW at River Dance Lodge are all in full open mode, with family reunions, weddings, and early hunters planning their yearly trips to the wilderness.
First thing this morning, as I stepped out on my front porch, I saw a beautiful 4-point buck, heathy, calm, and I thought to myself, “it’s true, those deer really do have calendars!”
