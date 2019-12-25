LOWELL / SYRINGA – So, we are having a white Christmas! Snowed as I’m driving out my driveway. Off to town this morning, stopped in Kooskia for breakfast, then on to Kamiah for gas, down the icy highway at 50 mph to Orofino to a friend’s house to drop off gifts. Soon the roads are clear, do some banking, need crisp bills for Christmas envelopes, doctor appointment at 11 a.m., all good, don’t eat any sugar over the holidays, yeah right!
Off to my mom’s with gifts and good cheer, take a picture of her with poinsettia for Facebook post instead of 100-plus cards. Chinese lunch with mom from Panda Express: walnut shrimp, broccoli beef, rice, noodles. Fortune cookie says “You will have a long and happy life.” She’s 101 and has had a happy life!
Pick up last of gifts, prescriptions, groceries, new glasses fitted and adjusted. Stop for take home tacos after 2-1/2-hour drive home!
Home at dark, let dogs run, unload goods, turn on news, start wood stove, shovel snow, write article (early deadline) open mail, whew! And Merry Christmas to all my loyal readers and those who are not so loyal too. I love you all.
