LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Earth Day, local proms, Easter Sunday, and guide training trips are all over, so now we move forward to whitewater rafting, surf the wave, mushroom picking and Cinco de Mayo.
We are all looking forward to getting the flood damage cleaned up in Lowell and Syringa and experiencing more lovely sunshine. Syringa and the Upper Selway were hit hard and right now it’s neighbors helping neighbors.
My heart is heavy this week as it seems we have lost several neighbors and close friends just lately. Know we are saddened by this; hopefully better news in the weeks to come.
