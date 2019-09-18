Mike Smith Sr., Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan

Mike Smith Sr., Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, in the early 1990s.

LOWELL / SYRINGA – Dr. Morgan Wright and the Mrs. Olga were out and about on the Selway River Road this past week. Looking great and re-retired, they are healthy and ready to enjoy fall and the holidays. So are the rest of the 23 residents in Lowell.

In Syringa, our neighbors report new puppies at the Jackson house, and the River Dance Lodge is still active and open. Wilderness Inn Cafe is open every day, and cabins at Three Rivers Resort stay available until Thanksgiving.

Everybody upriver is starting to put away their weedwackers, tipping their picnic tables up, and all lawn furniture is folded, stacked, and ready to store. Company has come and gone, picnic weather is gone, and less than 100 days before Christmas and snow and all the fun winter sports.

Max Smith and Maddie Smith
Buy Now

Max Smith and his cousin Maddie Smith on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in September.

Had two grandchildren for a visit last Sunday. We did some digging in the back yard. Budding archeologists. Miss Maddie will soon be 11, and Mr. Max just turned 6. Found some pretty interesting arrowhead chips!

Arrowhead rejects
Buy Now

While digging for artifacts in the wilderness in Idaho, found some potential arrowhead rejects.

Football, volleyball, basketball, Halloween, yellow and orange, pumpkin spice, Go Seahawks!

The two filmmakers were staying at Three Rivers Resort while working on a documentary on Lewis and Clark, they became friends of the Smith family during that time. A new PBS film is just out about County Music brings memories of their time in Lowell, Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.