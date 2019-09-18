LOWELL / SYRINGA – Dr. Morgan Wright and the Mrs. Olga were out and about on the Selway River Road this past week. Looking great and re-retired, they are healthy and ready to enjoy fall and the holidays. So are the rest of the 23 residents in Lowell.
In Syringa, our neighbors report new puppies at the Jackson house, and the River Dance Lodge is still active and open. Wilderness Inn Cafe is open every day, and cabins at Three Rivers Resort stay available until Thanksgiving.
Everybody upriver is starting to put away their weedwackers, tipping their picnic tables up, and all lawn furniture is folded, stacked, and ready to store. Company has come and gone, picnic weather is gone, and less than 100 days before Christmas and snow and all the fun winter sports.
Had two grandchildren for a visit last Sunday. We did some digging in the back yard. Budding archeologists. Miss Maddie will soon be 11, and Mr. Max just turned 6. Found some pretty interesting arrowhead chips!
Football, volleyball, basketball, Halloween, yellow and orange, pumpkin spice, Go Seahawks!
The two filmmakers were staying at Three Rivers Resort while working on a documentary on Lewis and Clark, they became friends of the Smith family during that time. A new PBS film is just out about County Music brings memories of their time in Lowell, Idaho.
