LOWELL / SYRINGA -- There’s frost on the pumpkins this morning. Lorraine Smith from Syringa will be busy making pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving, and probably mincemeat, too. She is a quiet gardener, who is also an amazing cook, and her mate, Greg, too, and her son, Mark, too. I’m not sure about Sarah, their daughter, but I wouldn’t bet against it. For many years they were serving the public great meals and pie at the Middlefork Cafe in Syringa. I miss those good ol’ days.
Starting to see Christmas lights go up along the highway upriver, but I don’t think we will have to spray on fake snow; nature will take care of itself.
Starting this Thursday, I’m going to stop counting calories for a month. I’m going to eat gluten, and fat, and sugar, and meat, and chocolate, and whipped cream, too. If I die tomorrow, I will be happy and I will be thankful!
Have a Happy Thanksgiving, one and all.
