LOWELL / SYRINGA -- This is the month that has a purpose for almost every day, starting with New Year’s Day, then today is National Bird Day, then we have Snow Day, Clean Up Highway Day, Appreciate Your Pet Day … it’s like they want you to have a reason to get up in the morning.
Rick Moore walks his dogs down to the mailbox every day. Seahawks won last Sunday -- big “watch the game” party at Marty and Dani Smith’s house on the hill above Lowell. Craig Johnson, Max Smith, Marie Smith, dined on stuffed mushrooms and stuffed peppers, asparagus, and mystery meat. We are doing all protein, no carbohydrates this year, and definitely no sugar! Great food, great game, great company.
Snowed all night last night. Today we plow, shovel, bring in some firewood. That’s breaking news from Lowell.
