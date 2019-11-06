LOWELL / SYRINGA -- We didn’t get much snow last week, just enough to cover the ground. Ice is starting to form along the Lochsa River already. Mike Smith, Sr., got his bulldozer started, just in case!
The Seahawks won in overtime! Looking forward to more snow, more football, and giving thanks at the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.