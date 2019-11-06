Snow in Lowell/Syringa
Last week, just a skiff. Last year, start the bulldozer!

 By Marie Smith - Idaho County Free Press

LOWELL / SYRINGA -- We didn’t get much snow last week, just enough to cover the ground. Ice is starting to form along the Lochsa River already. Mike Smith, Sr., got his bulldozer started, just in case!

Max Smith is a great cook at 6 years old. He gets the recipes off his tablet. Thank goodness he loves to clean up, too! Chocolate pie, coming up.

The Seahawks won in overtime! Looking forward to more snow, more football, and giving thanks at the end of the month.

