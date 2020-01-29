LOWELL / SYRINGA -- All of the exciting news I have reported for 40 years is over. I can’t be an Ace reporter from Lowell if I’m living in Kooskia. There will be no more reports of dead beavers floating down the Lochsa. No more updates of when the morel mushrooms are ready to pick up on Coolwater Mountain. You won’t have a clue on when the huckleberries are ripe and where to start. You won’t get a heads up of why to split your red fir for firewood early but leave the white pine until after the first frost. Nope, nothing as earth shattering as neighbors walking their dogs down to their mailbox. If there is a log across the Selway, or ice on the bridge at O’Hara Creek, it won’t be seen in this article. I won’t be picking on my brother Clint, or report how close the nearest forest fire is.
Lowell has been my home since I was 30 years old. We moved here in 1976. My sons started and finished school right downriver at Clearwater Valley before they went on to college. My grandchildren all live in this beautiful little upriver community, as well.
I’ve reported on famous visitors like Hank Williams Jr., Art Garfunkel, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jack Nicklaus, Gov. John Evans, Ken Burns, Adolphus Bush and Kevin Costner.
I’ve saved a life. I’ve helped catch some bad guys. I’ve removed several fishing hooks from various parts of a fisherman’s body. I’ve been so close to a live cougar I could feel his breath on my arm, and I’ve been face-to-face with a very large black bear outside my back door while taking the restaurant trash out to the Dumpster late at night. I’ve packed five-gallon buckets of ice-cold water from the Lochsa River up to my toilet when the pipes froze. Living above the bar, behind the restaurant all these years, I know every bar joke told, and know the proper time to retell. I am what you call a tough cookie.
I’ve killed many a yellow jacket and a few snakes. I’ve snaked many a sewer. I’ve pulled a few teeth, changed several flat tires of ladies younger than me, and can start a campfire faster than most men. I can identify every fishing fly out there from a Montana nymph, to a wooly bugger, including a stimulator and a renegade.
I’m old, my days are numbered. After years in the wilderness, I’m moving all the way to beautiful downtown Kooskia. My new house (100 years old) is halfway between a funeral home and a Chinese restaurant. How lucky am I? Won Ton soup for lunch and free day-old flowers!
I’ll be shopping at CV Harvest foods every day. I’ll have perfect Internet and TV, and I will use the new cell phone I got for my 75th birthday last week.
I can still walk along the riverbank, I can still go fishing, and add to my bird nest collection, if they fall to the ground.
Thank you to all my faithful readers. I love it when you come up to me and say, “Your article is the first thing I read.” I can’t tell you how I love that, love, love, love that. Thank you. Call me, stop by, I’ll always welcome you, and change your flat tire if you need it. I’ll be in Kooskia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.