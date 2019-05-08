LOWELL / SYRINGA – The sun is out and I’m out cleaning my shop. The rivers are perfect for whitewater, school will be out soon, and all the businesses in Lowell and Syringa are OPEN! Come on up highway 12 and enjoy!
Scoops, I collect scoops, if you are almost 75 years old and you find one scoop every three years, you’ll end up with 25 scoops, that’s how many I have. I dug them out, cleaned them up, and now what?
