LOWELL / SYRINGA -- It’s cold, it’s snowing, it’s almost Christmas. One more week! Make your plans, finish your shopping, wrap your gifts, and enjoy your holidays with friends and family.
Thank you for those who called and texted about lack of news last week. It’s nice to be missed! It was all about snow and the Internet, but luckily, I didn’t miss a meal!
Lowell and Syringa are white, as is Lolo Pass. Businesses are all closed up here, for the most part. Friday the students all get out of school for a couple of weeks, and teachers, too! It’s a fun time of year! This morning 27 degrees at my house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.