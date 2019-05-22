LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Miss Martha Smith, of Lowell, brought home a medal from the Idaho State Track Meet this past week. She’s a pole vaulter deluxe, as a sophomore at Clearwater Valley High School, and a first-class student as well. She’s following in her father’s footprints.
*
The Lochsa River went up to 9-1/2 feet on Saturday morning, lots of debris, big logs, brush from the banks, all tumbling down the river. Be careful out there.
*
Memorial Day madness is up next, lots of river trips, lots of onlookers, be careful; please be careful. I may be retired, but I still worry.
*
Here in the wilderness of Idaho it is important to note that the news is more about activities than events. Here, we work on becoming part of our environment, or as I always say, “one with the earth.” We use the river for recreation, rafting, fishing, kayaking, and even to pan for gold. We hike the mountains, we camp, we take photographs, we hunt, pick mushrooms (morels), cut firewood for the winter, and even sit and meditate. We have campfires, collect pinecones, and pick wild berries (blackberries, huckleberries, and loganberries). We bask in the sun, we enjoy watching the wildlife, too many to list!
*
School is out next week; they stocked Fenn pond, and maybe the sun will shine.
*
Quote from Max, he’s 5: Me: Well, Max only a couple more days of school and we get the whole summer off. Max: Well (Lisa Summers is his preschool teacher), Miss Lisa won’t have anything to do, she’s going to be sad.
